Delenj , Hamadi and Dibeibat Towns in S. Kordofan Entered Electricity Network

Khartoum - South Kordofan state towns of Delenj, Hamadi and Dibeibat have entered the national network of electricity whereby the Minister of Water Resources ,

Irrigation and electricity Mutaz Musa has visited Delenj town in south Kordofan state and inspected the entry of the three towns in the electricity network so that the citizens may enjoy stable electricity supply.

He inspected during his field visit to the cities the position of removing iron poles totaling nearly three thousand poles and he was briefed on the report of progress of the work of the Sudanese Company for distributing electricity on connecting electricity current to the citizens of the region.

He stressed speeding up of the procedures of electricity connection and he has also inspected the thermal generation plants and directed the transfer the existing two units to Kadugli city to support electricity supply there prior to connecting it together with rest of the cities of the state to electricity network.