Lots of Complications Hampered Cleanup Operation in Khartoum

Khartoum - The Head of the Higher Council for Environment and Urban Development at Khartoum State Omer Nimir said that the issue of cleanness in Sudan is a general and

Khartoum state in particular has become a real challenge

He attributed the decline of cleanup operations to the authorities concerned as their attention to cleanness is lagging behind despite the existence of many thinkers who presented initiatives for giving due attention to environment issues particularly sanitation in many conferences .

He said we as an executive agency our attention to environment occurred recently.

He said during his visit to the headquarters of Sudan Vision Newspaper premises yesterday that Khartoum state is suffering from the growing migration n from the states to the Khartoum a matter that caused a strain on the services and transferring the cultures of the rural areas.

He noted that Khartoum was clean before the drought and desertification stressing that managing cleanup operations is suffering many complications that requires vast potentials so that Khartoum may exit this state

He said the Council has started a number of solutions to improve cleanup operations in the state top of which is unifying the points of managing clean up operations .