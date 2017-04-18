US Chargé d’ Affaires Affirms Cooperation with Sudan to Promote Economic Performance

Khartoum - US Chargé d’ Affaires Steven Koutsis has affirmed cooperation with Sudan in promoting its economic performance, referring to importance of commitment to

transparency in the financial performance.

The US Chargé d’ Affaires praised during a meeting yesterday with Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Badr-Eddin Mahmoud the progress in the performance of the Sudanese economy, the economic reform efforts and the marked progress in the security field and stability of the situations in Sudan.

The Minister of Finance urged the international community to support Sudan’s efforts in economic reform and promoting its foreign relations and enabling full integration of the Sudanese economy in the international economy as well as integration of its banking sector in its international counterpart.

The Minister also stressed the importance of supporting the efforts of Sudan to create relations of cooperation between the national private sector and the external one in a view to boosting the productive sectors and enhancing the capacities of the national economy.

The two sides deliberated on preparations for the Spring Meetings, which are scheduled for April 21-23 in Washington.

They agreed on organizing a briefing meeting for the technicians at Bretton Woods’s institutions (the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund) on the developments of the economic, social and political performance in Sudan. This is besides meetings with the OFAC, and US Treasury, Commerce and State Departments to discuss the economic issues that concern the Sudan, top of which is total lifting of sanctions from Sudan and attraction of technical aid for completion of the comprehensive strategy for poverty reduction besides supporting the positive developments in Sudan in the political, economic and social fields and enhancing the Sudanese role in realizing stability in the region through combating terrorism and curbing the illegal migration.

The Minister presented a briefing on the current economic performance including adoption of the single treasury system and electronic revenues collection system to guarantee the required transparency to enhance the capacities of the general budget of the state.