Korean, Emirates and Sudanese Companies Declare Desire to Invest in Oil

Khartoum - The Minister of Petroleum and Gas, Dr. Mohamed Zayed Awad, has welcomed the desire of a number of companies to invest at the oil, gas and petroleum

services in the field of downstream.

This came when the minister received in his office Sunday a delegation of the South Korean Khan Company, AXID Company of the United Arab Emirates and the Sudanese Golden Square Company which are operating in joint coordination in a number of fields at the Gulf States, Sudan and other countries.

The minister has briefed the delegation the potentialities, infrastructures and horizons of investment at the Sudanese petroleum field in Sudan.

He affirmed the keenness of his ministry to provide the required support for the companies investing at the oil and gas fields in Sudan.

Members of the delegation have given a briefing about the activities and capabilities of their respective companies and their dealings with many international companies, especially in the petroleum and gas fields.

They affirmed their serious desire to operate in the Sudanese oil field.