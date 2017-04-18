UNHCR Expects Arrival of 180,000 Refugees from S. Sudan to Sudan in 2017

Khartoum- More than 85,000 South Sudanese refugees have arrived in Sudan since the beginning of 2017, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said, anticipating that up to

180,000 new arrivals from South Sudan may arrive by the end of 2017, bringing their total number to 380,000 refugees.

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest regular bulletin the highest number of new arrivals of South Sudanese refugees during the first quarter of 2017 was reported in East Darfur State, which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of new arrivals in 2017 so far, where their number reached 33,483, White Nile 25,065 and South and West Kordofan 23,546.

It affirmed that the new arrivals are currently being supported by host communities but are in need of humanitarian assistance.

It pointed out that the UNHCR started the relocation of South Sudanese refugees from Raja old settlement in Ed Daein town to Al Nimir site (15 Km West of Ed Deain town).

UNHCR and COR also began household-level registration for approximately 19,500 South Sudanese refugees in Al Lait locality, North Darfur, and so far, over 2,000 refugees have been registered, noting that the registration will facilitate the refugees’ access to immediate food as well as shelter and household supplies.

OCHA referred in its bulletin to the humanitarian aid extended to South Sudanese refugees by a number of Sudanese national organizations and the relief convoys send to them by the various states of Sudan.

Meanwhile, Vice President and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Humanitarian Aid Hassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman has affirmed the importance of continuation of providing humanitarian support to South Sudan and facilitating its delivery besides coordination among the Sudanese governmental institutions so that they would be able to deliver the biggest possible amount of humanitarian aid to South Sudan before the rainy season.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Ahmed Adam, said after a meeting with the Vice President that he briefed him on the progress of the humanitarian aid operation to South Sudan.

He pointed out that the WFP would purchase sorghum from Sudan and that the procedures for delivery of the purchases to South Sudan would be facilitated in a view to reducing the flow of refugees and extending services to the needy in their areas in South Sudan.