Abu-Median: Mbeki Failed to Unify SPLM-N

Khartoum - The AU High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) has failed to unify the ranks of rebel Sudan Liberation Movement –North (SPLM-N) over the past two days,

Abdul-Rahman Abu-Median, member of the government delegation to peace negotiations brokered by AUHIP with SPLM-N, has revealed.

Abdel-Rahman Abu-Median, member of the government delegation to peace negotiations on Blue Nile and South Kordofan dubbed the "Two Areas" brokered by AUHIP with SPLM-N revealed that the head of AUHIP Thabo Mbeki's efforts to unify disunited SPLM-N have so far failed, as divisions with the movement seems to fierce, according to sources.

He said the government remains committed to the AUHIP initial proposal and prepared for negotiations "anytime anywhere", considering the prevailing opportune political atmosphere in the country, a reference to the national dialogue and improving Sudan's relations with outside world.

Abu-Median, however, stressed that the government would not negotiate with any party lacking ability carry through what has been agreed upon. He called upon the Head of AUHIP, Thabo Mbeki to demand rebel SPLM- N name its delegation to ensure the agreement is honored.