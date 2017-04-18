CBOS: Sudan Prepared to Deal with International Banks

Khartoum – (smc) Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) has affirmed that it will make financial and monetary reforms to avail the environment for the pro-lifting of sanctions, calling

for more efforts to resuming the transactions and commercial deals with all the countries worldwide.

CBOS Governor, Hazim Abdul Gadir expected increase in the revenues in the upcoming period, affirming Sudan’s commitment to all the international banking requirements, adding that Sudan is endeavouring to re-establish the financial relations with all financial institutions abroad.