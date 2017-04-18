Al Bashir Inaugurates Biggest Medicine Store in Sudan

Khartoum - (Haffiya Elyas ) President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has inaugurated on Monday the biggest medicine store in the country with an a size of

46000 cubic meters for doubling the storage capacity at Abdulrahim Ibrahim Center for Training and medical supplies in Khartoum south.

He honored a number of those in charge of the project while the manager of the National Fund for medical supplies Dr. Jamal Khalafallah has told Ashorooq that the fund has updated and developed the storage environment in conformity with the international criteria and the requirements of the basis of good storage as well as disposing with manual work through the use of modern technology through the use of electric forklifts in transporting medicine

He added that the center contains training halls and the most up to date electronic systems in addition to an electronic library containing fourteen scientific magazines from the main books of medical supply.