380 Development Projects and 231 Others for Investment Prepared for Arab Conference

Khartoum - Minister of Welfare and Social Security Mashair Al-Dawalab said the Arab Conference for Rehabilitation and Development in Sudan, which will be convened at the

end of this year, is considered one of the agenda of the Arab summit conferences for supporting the security and stability of Sudan.

Addressing a workshop on preparation of projects for the conference at the Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum yesterday, the minister said the conference comes in a positive political climate, stressing that the projects should be ambitious and comprehensive in a view to realizing overall economic and social development in the country.

The challenge now is to realize development and rehabilitation in the country, removal of the effects of the war, working for the return of the displaced persons and refugees and reintegration of the former combatants, the minister said.



On his part the Undersecretary of the Ministry of International Cooperation and chairman of the technical committee for preparation of the projects Al-Tahir Suleiman Edam, addressing the workshop, pointed out that the conference, which is to be organized in collaboration between Sudan and the Arab League and hosted by Saudi Arabia, is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.

The Undersecretary pointed out that the workshop aims at helping in preparations of projects to be submitted to the conference, saying that some 380 rehabilitation and development projects and 231 investment projects are ready now.

He stressed the importance of projects preparations for the work of the conference, noting that government’s ministries and departments, National Assembly’s committees, states, representatives of civil society organizations and development funds are invited to participate in the works of the workshop.

Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Rapporteur of the Executive Committee of the Conference Dr. Ahmed Adam, on his part, has affirmed the important role being played by the Arab League and its member states in supporting development in Sudan.

He said the conference aims at realization of balanced sustainable development, boosting services and improving the situations of the people affected by armed conflicts as well as attracting more investments to realize high growth rates in the Sudanese economy.

Adam pointed out that the President of the Republic has issued a decree on the formation of the higher committee for the conference under the chairmanship of the First Vice President and a technical committee headed by the Minister of Welfare and Social Security besides other subcommittees.

He explained that the Arab League Summit held in Nouakchott, Mauritania, in July 2016 issued a resolution calling for holding an Arab conference for rehabilitation and development in Sudan in 2017, adding that the Arab League Secretary General issued a decision forming a preparatory committee for the conference under the chairmanship of Arab League Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Kamal Hassan Ali.