Salva Kiir Summons Agar, Al-Hilu and Arman to Juba

Juba – (Exclusive) South Sudan State President, Head of the SPLM and SPLA Commander, Lt. Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit has summoned each of Malik Agar, Yassir Arman and

Abdulaziz Al-Hilu for an emergency meeting to be held in Juba today Wednesday 19th April to discuss and contains the conflict among the rivals of the SPLM-N following the recent decisions of Nuba Mountains Liberation Council.

According to reliable sources in Juba and Nairobi the sidelines of the meeting will discuss the exchanged accusations among the rival considering the administrative and financial corruption within Nuba Mountains Development Bank which was established in Juba under the sponsorship and blessing of South Sudan Central Bank and opened branches in each of Kapoeta, Nimule and Bentiu before it closed the latest branch due to the instability there.

Abdulaziz Al-Hilu will arrive in Juba from Nairobi while Agar and Arman will arrive from Kampala.

News infiltrated widely revealed the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of Vice President Taban Deng to deal with the escalating conflict among the rivals of the SPLM-N.