Britain Announces Support to Religious Coexistence Conference in Sudan

Khartoum - The British Ambassador to Sudan Michael Aaron has announced that Sudan is a country that enjoys unparalleled peaceful coexistence in many of the countries of

the world

He stressed the support of his country to the conference which the country intends to convene on religious coexistence in Sudan.

He called during his yesterday meeting with the Minister of Guidance and Endowment Dr. Ammar Mirghani for the need the take the now looming opportunity and sends a clear message to world specially after lifting the economic sanctions from Sudan to change the misconception about Sudan

Ammar has announced holding a conference on religious coexistence between Muslims and Christians in Sudan during the upcoming period in cooperation with the National Assembly which will be preceded by holding a charter of social connection.

The Minister has called for the need for cooperation and coordination to portray the good image of peaceful coexistence stressing that different religions have never been a cause of separation between Muslims and Christians