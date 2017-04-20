Saudi Crown Prince in Khartoum to Cement Investments

Khartoum - Sudan is blessed with abundant livestock resources, which renders the country to become world's top Halal meat importer, especially to Saudi markets, the

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has said.

Saudi Crown Prince Saud Bander Bin Abdul-Aziz arrived Khartoum accompanied with a delegation to hold discussions on Saudi investments in the country.

Following a meeting with the Governor of Khartoum state Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Hussein, the visiting delegation affirmed that studies had been conducted to import Sudanese meats to Saudi Arabic, considering the country near location to Saudi Arabia, availability of pastures and quailed personnel, facts rendering Sudanese meat cheaper compared to imports from other countries, and most importantly Sudanese meat are noted for their purity and high quality.

Governor Hussein, on his part, expressed his country appreciation for Saudi Arabia's interest in investment in Sudan, adding Sudan; especially Khartoum's doors are open to Saudi Arabia brothers in compliance with the directives of the Presidency.

He stressed the strength of Sudan's relations with the Kingdom, adding that his country will remain supportive of Saudi and spare no pains to protect the land of the Two Holy Mosques.