Governor: East Darfur Is Free of Rebellion

Khartoum -- East Darfur has overcome security challenges and become free of rebellion – thanks to sacrifices

made by regular forces, the government's political will and cooperation by the native administration, the Governor of the state, Anas Omar has said.

The governor of East Darfur told that national Omdurman Radio that sacrifices by the armed and other regular forces, political will demonstrated both by the government, local native administration and other concerned parties contributed to purging the region of rebellion and restored security.

He noted the inhabitants of the region will be involved in gold mining and farming activities, pointing to remarkable progress in the state, especially in the sectors of agriculture, livestock, investment, sanitation, zero-thirst water project and school rehabilitation.

The governor called upon the residents of East Darfur to shun regionalism and tribalism in aid of restoration of social fabric, peaceful coexistence, reconstruction and development.

Omar called for positive reflection of the issues of the state in the service of supreme public interest, stability, attracting investments to finalize reconstruction and development projects in the state.