DAL Group Wins Dubai Arab Investor Award

Khartoum -- Sudan based DAL Group Co., owned by Usama Daoud has been award UAE Award for Arab Investor

, in a ceremony held in capital Dubai within the activities of Arab Investment Forum.

The ceremony was graced by Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid, in the presence of UAE Minister for Economic, Eng. Sultan Saeed Al-Mensori.

DAL was honored along with other outstanding companies for their excellence in performance and their contributions to national economy.

The award-giving ceremony was attended by participants from above 130 countries and 100 government officials, representing more growing economies.

The concept of the award is built around the international accreditation “Investors in People”, which in its turn plays on different elements that take care of rising up the public and private sectors to boost productivity, employees' satisfaction, measuring the effectiveness of investing in people.

The Award is meant for focusing on governance, sustainability and Arab innovation in all fields toward a balanced Arab economic development to encourage business persons to better performance in the service of the citizens, Dr. Nouf Al-Ghamdi, speaker for the Award Panel, said.

Al-Ghamdi pointed to merits in the Arab communities despite disappointments they are faced with, adding that the Award is subject to technical, professional and administrative standards to ensure that contenders with real qualities are picked by experts and specialists for the award.