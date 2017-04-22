FVP Briefed on Incidents between Al-Hammar and Al-Kababesh Tribes

Khartoum (SUNA) - The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, Lt. General, Bakri Hassan Saleh was briefed

, Thursday, on recent incident occurred in North and West Kordofan States, specially, in Al-Nuhud and Sodri localities between Al-Hammar and Al-Kababesh tribes.

The Governor of West Kordofan, Abulgasim Al-Amin Baraka said in press statements that the meeting, which was also attended by the Minister of Federal Government, discussed the progress of work of the investigation committee formed by the Attorney General, the criminal procedures to bring the infiltrators before the court and strengthening the security presence in the dispute areas through the army, the rapid deployment forces to maintain security for the citizens.

He said the FVP, during the meeting, stressed the importance of holding a meeting of the civil administration and the governments of the two states to support the peaceful co-existence.