Mahmoud Emphasizes the Importance of Land Reform

Khartoum – NCP Deputy President for Party’s Affairs, Presidential Aide called for availing investment conducive environment

to utilize the natural resources to the maximum.

He added, while addressing the NCP Economic Sector in its second round under the slogan (Productive Nation), that there should be a land reform act to control the ownerships of lands in order to complete the main infrastructure projects.

He called for unifying the internal front to implement the Stat’s programmes, emphasizing the importance of achieving justice for all citizens.

For his part, Head of the NCP Economic Sector, Hassan Ahmed Taha called for supporting youth and women to lead the future of the country through their training and qualifying to lead, pointing out to the positive developments in the State’s Reform Programme.