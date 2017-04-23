Speaker of Parliament Addresses Meeting of Constitutional Amendments Committee at Third Reading Stage

Khartoum - The Ad Hoc Committee on the Constitutional Amendments, chaired by Dr. Badria Suleiman Abbas

, concluded its works Thursday prior to presenting its report to the parliament in the third reading stage.

The last meeting of the committee was attended by the Speaker of the National Legislature, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, and his deputy Dr. Omer Suliman.

Addressing the meeting, Prof. Omer affirmed the importance of the issues included in the constitutional amendments for the citizens, lauding the spirit of consensus that has prevailed in the works of the committee, a matter that affirms success of the National Legislature in reaching joint solutions and visions on the issues covered by the amendments.

He pointed out that it has become clear to him through following up the works of the committee its impartiality and its adoption of a logical approach, and that what has been realized through the work of the committee is an appreciated effort in reformulating the aspirations and decisions of the National Dialogue into the known constitutional formulation in a manner that realizes the outcome of the dialogue and puts it in the constitutional and legal form.

Dr. Badriya read out during the meeting the draft final report of the committee for the third reading stage, which is expected to be presented before the coming sitting of the parliament, affirming that it has considered remarks made by the concerned bodies without affecting the recommendations of the national dialogue on the amendments.

She said the committee has adhered to the spirit of the amendments during the process of putting them in the constitutional form.

The committee approved the draft report provided that the drafting committee shall consider the remarks made by the members prior to presenting the report before the National Legislature.