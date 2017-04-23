Sudanese Military Official Visits Wounded Soldiers in UAE Hospitals

KHARTOUM (Sudan Tribune) - The Sudanese military attaché in Abu Dhabi Thursday visited the Sudanese soldiers

wounded during the military operations in Yemen treated at the Sheikh Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

In a press statement released Thursday evening, the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) Spokesperson Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami, the Sudanese military attaché to the united Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia visited the wounded soldiers at the Sheikh Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The visit took place in the presence of Col. Nasser Al-Nuaimi, Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Medical Services, Col. Dr Sarhan Al-Nayadi, Director of Zayed Military Hospital and a number of medical officers and staff, Al-Shami said.

"The visit was welcomed by the UAE side and left a good impact on the wounded soldiers," he further added.

He pointed that Sudan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Mohammed al-Karib, visited the Sudanese wounded soldiers earlier and “has been assured that the wounded soldiers are receiving the best medical care”.