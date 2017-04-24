Green Belt Project Targets Planting 20 Million Trees: Nimir

Khartoum- Minister of Environment in Khartoum State Maj. Gen. Omer Nimir has said the Green Belt Project in Khartoum State will contribute to reduction of temperature of

the earth by 2% and combating desertification besides creating good environmental conditions for the people of the state.

Maj. Gen. Nimir was addressing members of the families of the martyrs from 15 states of the Sudan and Talodi Martyrs Organization, who planted 500 trees at the western rural area of Khartoum State as part of the Green Belt Project.

He explained that the project targets planting a total of 20 million trees by the year 2020, of which 6 million fruit trees would be planted during the current year, noting that the concern of the state with the project come as part of its sustainable development efforts.

The minister reviewed the advantages of trees planting including reduction of earth temperature, curbing pollution of air and desertification and alleviation of poverty besides effecting development in the rural areas.

The Green Belt passes through five localities of Khartoum State at the length of 285 kilometers and width of 200 meters, he added.