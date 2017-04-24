Sudan Vision and HCEURP Sign MoU

Khartoum – (Muawad Rashid – Najat Ahmed) Within its endevours to promote the activities on Environment and in recognition of the importance of environment and

climate change issues locally, regionally and internationally, Sudan Vision has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Higher Council of Environment, Urban and Rural Promotion (HCEURP) according to which the paper is committed to cover all the activities and efforts of the Council in terms of news articles, investigative reports, and interviews including seminars, forums etc with the related institutions along with the related photos and other illustrations.

For its part the HCEURP is committed to prepare the environmental technical studies in all aspects and dispatch it to Sudan Vision to be published along with exchanging information and environmental information.

According to the MoU Sudan Vision is considered an active partner in the environmental and awareness activities.

The HCEURP will provide the required support to allow Sudan Vision conduct its coverage in a professional manner.

For his part, Chairman of HCEURP, Minister, Maj. Gen. Omer Nimir pointed out to the importance of continuing the communications with Sudan Vision due to its great role as an English paper in reflecting the activities of the government institutions in general and the Council in particular.

Sudan Vision, Managing Editor emphasized the importance of the MoU considering it as a challenge to pave the way for a real revival in media considering the role of English media in reflecting HCEURP to the targeted readers who represent the foreign NGOs and international environment-related institutions worldwide.