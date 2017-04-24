Al Jazeera Media Institute and SACS Sign Media Training Agreement

Khartoum - (Muawad Rashid –Neimat- Mohamed Al-Mubarak) Sudan Academy for Communication Science (SACS) and Al Jazeera Media Institute in Qatar have signed

yesterday an agreement for Media Training, targeting journalists and those who work in media in Sudan.

Media Attaché of Sudan Embassy in Qatar, Saif Al Din Al Bashir addressed the ceremony, highlighting the pioneer and distinguished relations joining the two countries, pointing to the role of Al Jazeera Institute in training and qualifying journalists in Qatar and abroad.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of information, Ambassador Yassir Khidir addressed the press conference held after the signing of training agreement, appreciating the role of SACS in training and qualifying journalists and all those work in the mass media, in addition to its role in training in the region pointing out to some training workshops expected to be organized for journalists in Southern Sudan and Chad.

Ambassador Yassir added that Sudan has training agreements with Egypt. He extended his thanks to Al Jazeera Channel as a responsible channel and its role in making events, and its impact on the Arab region and the World as a whole.

The undersecretary noted the great role of Al Jazeera Media Institute in training since it was small centre for training which developed later to become one of the distinguished Information institutes in the Arab world .

Dr. Salwa Hassan Sedig, General Manager of SACS, Director of ISESCO regional center for training and Media Rehabilitation signed on behalf of SACS. She said that SACS is the first training center in Sudan to sign such an agreement with a renowned institution, describing the signing of this agreement as a real launching for training in Sudan.

Dr. Salwa pointed to the importance of training as part of many partnerships with these prominent institutes. She expressed her readiness to implement these agreements in reality. She called on Sudanese journalists to benefit from these training courses in Sudan and Qatar.

Muneer Al Daimi Director of Al Jazeera Media Institute expressed his great pleasure to be Sudan and to sign this agreement with SACS as part of the institute strategies and plans in training in Qatar and abroad. He noted that it is the first public completed partnership in training, pointing out to the great challenges of rapid developments facing the media in general.

He assured the importance with the digital information and media. He called on the two sides of SACS and Al Jazeera Media Institute to exert more effort to implement these training agreements on reality. He added they are ready for more partnerships with such academic and media organs in the field of training .

It worth mentioning that Al Jazeera Media Institute was established in 2004 as a training center and became Al Jazeera Institute for Media in March 2nd 2017.