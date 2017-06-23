President Affirms State Keenness to Reconcile between Sister Gulf States

Khartoum - (SUNA) President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir, has affirmed Sudan keenness to make good offices for reconciliation between the brothers in the

Gulf.

At a Ramadan banquet given Sunday at the Guest House by the Presidency of the Republic in honor of the Sheikhs of the Sufi sects, President Al Bashir called for aborting the conspiracies against the Sunna community in Sudan and to oil the attempts to create seditions and to undermine the unity of rank.

He referred to the role of the Sufi sects and their Sheikhs in expanding Islamic Daawa.

President Al Bashir asserted that the Salvation Revolution program is aimed for disseminating the religious values and the lofty virtues.

He indicated that the Sennarist State and the Sufi sects have been the basis for the noble Sudanese morals and deeds and have established the community of morals, chastity and honesty.

He announced the plan to establish a committee to receive and to solve the complaints of the Sheikhs of the Sufi sects.

Meanwhile, the Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, said that the Sheikhs of Sufi sects have supported the National Salvation Revolution since its advent because it has raised the slogans of the Sennarist and Mahdism States and worked to expand the lofty religious values and principles in the Sudanese communities.