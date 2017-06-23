NISS Returns Eight Children from Libya to Sudan

Khartoum (Shadia Basheri – MohamÉed Babikir) –National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has returned in cooperation with the office of the Attorney General

, the leadership of Al Bunian Al Marsous (strong build up) in Misrata and the Libyan Red Crescent eight children whose parents are affiliated to the ISIS .

Brigadier Al Tigani Ibrahim from the directorate of combating terrorism at NISS said that NISS has been since the return of the girl child Lujein from Libya doing their utmost for returning to Sudan 12 children whose parents are affiliated to ISIS until it has returned today eight of them as a first stage

He confirmed the efforts exerted by the authorities for returning a number of Sudanese women now held in the Libyan prisons and figuring out the Sudanese women who are now in the fighting zones in coordination with the Libyan authorities which have shown and excellent cooperation so that these children may return and be nurtured with their relatives in Sudan.

For his part the President of the Sudanese community in Libya Mutaz Mirghani has praised the efforts exerted by the state of Libya .

In a related development the Secretary of the Council of Motherhood and Childhood, Suaad Abdulaal said these youngsters who were decieved and manipulated were enlisted in ISIS and NISS has continued to follow up this case via the Sudanese nationals in Libya and those twelve children were enlisted while eight of them were sent back two of them their families were not identified

The secretary general added that the childhood council will work towards psychological rehabilitation for those children and nursing them by the qualified cadres of the council.