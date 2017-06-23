Al Mahdi Calls for Comprehensive Peace Deal to End War in Sudan

Khartoum: The President of Umma Party Sadiq Al Mahdi has called for reaching a comprehensive peace deal to end the disputes

and the raging war in different regions of the country because all experiments in the world have proved that military solution will only lead to more fighting.

Al Mahdi has elaborated during the Iftar (Ramadan Breakfast) which was organized by the General Union of Sudanese students at his house in Omdurman as part of the initiative of “connection” in the presence of the Assistant to the President of the Republic Abdulrahman Alsadiq Almahadi that the best options reaching peace accord and consent amidst the different components of the community

He affirmed that consultation with the people of the Sudan without sticking to one’s view point will support the operation of stability and the development of the country in its political and economic spheres

He called for making the students the heirs of mechanism for governance of the country with a system based on participation and not domination.

Al Mahdi further stressed the need for transparency and the prevalence of the rule of law, passing down the scariness of rights and adapting them to the Islamic culture

He went on to say that “the system of the international human rights is based on dignity, freedom, justice and equality”.

Al Mahdi praised the role of the students union urging them to effect more connection between the different students entities and the elderly preceding generations for benefiting from experiences and raising the ambitions of the elderly and passing down Sudan to the students as a heritage based on Democracy and human rights.

The Assistant to the President Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alsadiq has demanded the students to take more initiatives and projects that would unify the people of the Sudan praising the students role with regards to the societal issues and finding solutions for them.