NCP Supports the Government's Stance towards the Gulf Crisis

Khartoum (SUNA) - The leadership office of the National Congress Party (NCP) announced its support for the government's

position on the Gulf crisis based on neutrality and the adoption of the call for the reform of the inter-brotherhood, in addition to its full support for efforts to lift the US sanctions on Sudan.

The leadership office listened to reports from State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Atta Al-Mannan Bakhit on the political situation in the country and relations with the United States.

Information Secretary Yasser Yousef said, in a press statement, that the meeting renewed its support for the efforts of those who are working with America to lift the sanctions imposed on the country.