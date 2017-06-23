Minister: Women have Big Role in National Accord Stage

Khartoum- Minister of Social Security and Development Mashair Al Dwalab has lauded the effective role assumed by the Sudanese women in boosting the issues of the

National Dialogue that has led to achieving political reconciliation and security stability in the country.

Addressing the first deliberatory forum of women of the political parties on the role of women under the national accord, the minister said there are still more roles to be played by women for realizing additional achievements.

The issues of social security and development have been present in the National Dialogue, the Minister said, noting that there is a general administration at her ministry for women and family that represents the focal point on women issues and boosting partnerships with all ministries and organizations of the civil society.

State Minister at the Ministry of Electricity and Chairwoman of Political Parties Women Forum Dr. Tabita Boutrus, on her part, stressed the importance of collective work to boost women issues.

She praised the big role being assumed by the Sudanese women in all fields, calling for more empowerment for the Sudanese women during the coming stage.