Student Mohamed Mubark Tops Sudan Students, Scores First Place

Khartoum: First Vice President of the Republic, National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has approved yesterday at the Republican Palace , the certificate of

Sudanese School Certificate for year 2017 .

The Minister of Educating Asia Mohamed Abdalla has expressed, in a press statements following her meeting at the Republican Palace , the First Vice President of the Republic, the Prime Minister satisfaction over the result stressing that the result is promising and maintained its legacy of excellence.

Student Mohamed Mubarak Abdalla has scored the first place in Sudanese school certificate for the year 2017 by scoring a success percentage of 97.1% from the model school of Yousif Al Digeir at Karari locality of Omdurman , Khartoum state.

The Ministry of Education has announced the result of Sudan School Certificate Examination for the year 2016-2017 with a success percentage of 71.5% while the percentage of last year was 77.3%

The success percentage during the year 2015 was 72.9 , while in the year 2014 the percentage was 71.5% in 2013 the percentage was 66.9%

The number of the students who sat for the said examination this year has totaled 484404 students of both genders and in the year 2016 the number was 459995 , in the year 2015 the number was 445945, for the year 2014 the number was 429727

While the number of examination centers this year have totaled 3748 centers and the equivalent number of the year 2016 was 3567 and 2015 the number was 3557.

The statistics of the top hundred students for the current year was as follows: 69 girls were in the top hundred students and 32 boys.