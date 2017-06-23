Federal Ministry of Health Provides Requirements of Rainy Season to Localities instead of States

Khartoum- Federal Minister of Health Bahr Idriss Abu-Garda has affirmed importance of boosting health behavior through health education, referring to the role being played

by the media in this connection.

He affirmed readiness of the Federal Ministry of Health for cooperation with all media institutions and providing them with all health information to enable them to live up to their health education role.

Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health Dr. Isam-Eddin Mohamed Abdel-Gadir, on his part, elaborated on the annual program for facing risks of the rainy season, pointing out that the program for this year is characterized by inclusion of new parts that enhance the new vision of the ministry concerning emergency and other programs.

He pointed out that the ministry opted this year to hand over the requirements of the rainy season to the localities instead of the states, indicating that the ministry distributed during the previous days 100 mobile clinics, 2027 spraying machines, 60 tons of insecticides, more than 450 instruments for testing drinking water and 30 vehicles.