Vice President Leads Delegation of Sudan to 29th Ordinary African Summit

Khartoum - Vice President Hassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman leaves today (Sunday) morning for the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa leading the delegation of Sudan for the

29th. Ordinary Summit of the African Union (AU) which, is scheduled for July 3-4, 2017.

The AU summit will discuss a number of issues that concern the African continent, including the security and peace situation in Africa, institutional reform of the AU, the African stance towards the steps for the reform of the UN Security Council, development, trade and economic integration, free trade, migration, movement of peoples, removal of restrictions and the African passport, combating of terrorism and other negative phenomena, human trafficking, situation in Libya and situation in Palestine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour participated in the African ministerial meeting that has concluded its session prior to the summit conference.

Minister of Social Security and Development Mashair Al-Dawalab also participated in the high-level meetings on gender equality and women empowerment, which were convened on Thursday and Friday on the fringes of the AU summit.

Sudan also participated in the preparatory meetings for the summit at the level of the permanent envoys.