Dubai Welcomes Inaugural Badr Airlines Flight

(TradeArabia News Service) Dubai Airports last week welcomed the inaugural flight of Sudanese carrier Badr Airlines coming from capital Khartoum with traditional water

salute after it landed at Dubai International Terminal 2.

With this launch, Badr Airlines will bring more convenience and choice for the thousands of passengers travelling between Khartoum and Dubai with three weekly flights.

Badr Airlines, formerly Sarit Airlines (from 1997 to 2004), operates cargo and passenger air services besides chartered VIP flights and humanitarian aid missions, said the company in a statement.

Its main bases are Khartoum International Airport and Sharjah International Airport. Badr has an international office at Sharjah Free Zone (SAIF-Zone), it added.