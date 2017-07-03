Sudan Presents to African Union Summit National Dialogue Experiment

Khartoum: Ethiopia has completed its preparations for hosting Summit Number 29 of the Presidents and member governments of African Union which is to convene from 3-4

of the current month of July at the venue of the continental organization in the capital city of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia has announced completion of all security measures required for making the African summit a success, whereby Addis Ababa is seeing tightened security measures and its main roads were beautified by flying the flags of African Union’s member countries.

Some three thousands persons are expected to participate in this summit including states presidents of member countries in the African Union.

This summit is the second one to be hosted by Ethiopia in the current year after the summit 28 which has convened last January.

Sudan’s delegation to this summit will be led by Hassabu Mohamed Abdulrahman, the Vic e President of the Republic who headed to Ethiopia yesterday (Sunday).

They were seen off at the airport by the Assistant to the President Ibrahim Mahmoud ,the Deputy President of the National Congress Party for Partisan Affairs , the Minister of Information Ahmed Bilal Osman , Thabita Butrus, State Minister at the Ministry of Electricity and a number of senior officials.

Vice President is expected to meet at the sideline of the summit many African leaders for reviewing bilateral relations and the regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Minister of foreign affairs Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour said although the summit has specific agendas however Sudan has born the worries of the African countries and the issue of security in addition to its private issues top of which is the issues of peace which has started to be realized noting that Sudan is carrying the experiment of the national dialogue and the formation of the government of national accord.