FM: National Dialogue Conference a Proof of the Openness and Freedom

Khartoum- (SUNA) The official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Ghareeb Allah Khidir, has stressed that the recent National dialogue conference and

its outcomes stand as proof of the openness of the Sudanese skies and the freedom therein



The spokesman pointed out to a recent statement issues by the US embassy in Khartoum on freedom and rights in the Sudan.



He stressed that the Sudan is currently enjoying an unprecedented openness and political and partisan activity where over 80 political parties enjoy political freedoms along with former rebel movements that have become part and parcel of the political process in the country.



The spokesman pointed to the press freedoms enjoyed by the media where there is currently over thirty daily political newspapers published by different entities and companies and reflecting different views including opposition and pro-government political newspapers.



He referred to the fact that Sudanese receive refugees entering the country without asking them about their religious beliefs or affiliations



He said although the question of human rights is an internal issues still the government of the Sudan and in all confidence has expressed readiness for a positive engagement and that the word should be coupled with deeds and that no action that would harm Sudanese people and their interests be taken against them



The spokesman said the government has accepted the option of dialogue and negations and has repeated announce a unilateral cessation of hostilities and nodded to an American proposal for delivery of humanitarian assistance to the two areas but that this stand was flatly rejected by the reel movement, northern sector.



He said the Sudan with its huge resources and given the progress made in the five areas agreed upon deserve to have the sanctions lifted and that the Sudan is looking for opening a road for positive relations ship with the United States of America.