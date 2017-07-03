Minister of Minerals Calls For Increase of Production, Exports Diversification

Khartoum - The Minister of Minerals, Prof. Hashim Ali Salim has disclosed that in the recommendations of the national dialogue which have totaled 994 recommendations the

share of the Ministry of Minerals have amounted to 58 recommendations stressing that his mission is laying down an executive program for implementing these recommendations throughout the lifetime of the national accord government totaling three years.

The minister noted, while addressing Eid congratulations programs held at the Ministry yesterday for the personnel of the ministry, that a plan was laid down for these recommendations and they will be immediately implemented top of which is increasing production and diversifying exports

He noted that Sudan has more than 30 minerals of which only 13 are invested top of which is gold which is accorded attention of the state stressing that they are not intending to focus attention on gold only so they laid down the programme for according attention to other minerals.