Al Bashir to visit Russia Mid-August

Khartoum - President of the Republic, Omer Al Bashir will visit Russia in the second half of next August at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Foreign

Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour said.

Ghandour said, in a press statement, that the visit aims to strengthening bilateral relations between the two friendly countries at all levels, indicating that the upcoming visit will discuss a number of important issues, including economic and trade cooperation, political coordination and consultation and mutual support in various international forums, where Russia is considered main supporter in the UN Security Council and other international organizations, noting the presence of permanent coordination between Sudan and Russia at various levels on bilateral, regional and international issues, stressing that the upcoming visit comes at a time when Sudan’s foreign relations witness an openness with all countries of the world and has an active presence at the level of regional and international organizations.