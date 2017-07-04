Mubarak Al-Fadil: Comprehensive Review to the Investment Law

Khartoum - (smc) Minister of Investment, Mubarak Al-Fadil Al-Mahdi stressed the government's intention to amend the investment law to accommodate the requirements of

the next phase, announcing a plan for the operation of idle energies with the participation of the private sector.

The minister said that the ministry is working on comprehensive reviews of the investment law in order to overcome the obstacles facing the investment movement in the country, stressing the ministry's keenness to solve the problems and obstacles facing the investment sector and to create an investment environment through procedural and legal reforms, calling for coordination between the center and the states, affirming implementation of the overall strategy approved by the National Council for Strategic Planning on the investment process in the country.