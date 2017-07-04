Finance Minister Directs Improving Performance Protection of Public Money

Khartoum - The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Mohamed Osman Suleiman Al-Rikabi has directed the personnel of the ministry and the other related ministries

to effect more professionalism in performance and exert more efforts for improving performance and protecting, controlling and rationalizing spending of public funds as the ministry the custodian of public funds shouldering the responsibility of the utilization of resources.

He said the ministry is to transform Sudan from a poor country to a developed country.

The minister made the directive while congratulating the personnel on the advent of Eid Al Fitr while he directed during his field visit to the customs department , protecting the economy and the accurate monitoring of imports as well as coordinating with Sudanese Standards and Specification Metrology Organization to prevent entry of imports that do not match the standards describing the customs department as the front look of the country.