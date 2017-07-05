Cases of Watery Diarrhea Receding in all the State :Minister.

Khartoum- (Haffiya Elyas) Federal Ministry of Health has announced yesterday a huge ebbing in cases of watery diarrhea in all the States, particularly in the White Nile State.

Federal Minister of Health, Bahr Idris Abu Garda said while addressing the Higher Committee to follow up and take measures for controlling the cases ad spread of watery diarrhea in the country which formed by the prime Minister and include all the Ministers and institutions

The Minister revealed that 74 cases were registered in Khartoum state, 26 in each of Gadarif and Shamalia State, against 22 cases in South Kordufan and 13 cases in Sinnar State, and 6 cases in Nile State and only five cases in Gazira State.

It is with noting that the higher committee for health emergencies in Gezira State held a meeting to follow up cases of watery diarrhea headed by the Federal State Minister Dr Fardous Abdul Rahman and participated by the concerning sectors.