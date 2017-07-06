Government Rejects Any Non-comprehensive Negotiations with SPLM-N

Khartoum- The Government has described the statement by SPLM-N movement that it would not negotiate with it on political issues as a tactic which is usually adopted by

the movement, as the government has reiterated its adherence to comprehensive negotiations that include the political affairs.

The Official Spokesman of the Government, Dr. Ahmed Bilal Osman, said in a statement to SMC that the government would conduct negotiations with SPLM-N with the aim of reaching a comprehensive peace and not merely for the sake of negotiations, indicating that the stance of the government on the humanitarian corridor is settled and unswerving, saying that they would not accept entry of relief except through Sudan.

He added that “any other thing by the movement that would not lead to realization of peace doesn’t concern us.”

Bilal indicated that the door is still open for dialogue, affirming that the government would sit with those who want peace even it is a “one person”, noting that formation by SPLM-N to two delegations for the negotiations besides its declaration that it would not negotiate with the government on the political issues are considered as sort of tactics and evasiveness for not reaching peace.