VP Back Home from Addis Ababa after Attending African Summit

Khartoum- Vice President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman returned home yesterday from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa after attending the 29th ordinary session of

the African Union Summit, which was convened there during July 3-4.

He was received upon arrival at Khartoum Airport by Presidential Assistant Maj. Gen. Abdel-Rahman Al Sadik Al Mahdi and a number of ministers and senior government officials.

Ambassador Omer Haider of the Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement that the African summit commended the National Dialogue in Sudan, formation of the National Accord Government and the appointment of the National Prime Minister.

He added that the AU Summit also lauded the decision of the President of the Republic on cease-fire and the realization of peace in Darfur, which is acknowledged by the United Nations and the AU Peace and Security Council in their resolution reducing the UNAMID forces in Darfur by 50%. This is besides the summit support to the political and security steps for lifting the economic sanctions from Sudan in current July.

Ambassador Haider said the Vice President held on the sidelines of the African summit meetings with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and his deputy and discussed bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries and ways and means of boosting them further, adding that agreement has been reached to hold the session of the higher joint economic committee between Sudan and Ethiopia in Khartoum on July 26-27.

Hassabo also met on the fringes of the AU Summit with First Vice President of South Sudan Taban Deng and discussed developments of the situations in South Sudan.

He affirmed keenness of Sudan on restoration of security and peace in South Sudan, pointing out that Sudan supports conducting dialogue among the political components in South Sudan that does not exclude anybody, noting that instability in South Sudan threatens the entire region.

The Vice President reiterated Sudan request that South Sudan stops harboring Sudanese opposition forces and not to allow them to stage hostile acts from its territories that infringe the security and safety of the Sudan.

On the meeting of the Vice President with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Adel Al-Jubeir , Ambassador Haider said Hassabo reaffirmed Sudan’s support to the initiative of His Highness the Emir of Kuwait to bridge the rift between the brothers in the Gulf.

Ambassador Haider pointed out that the AU Summit approved resolutions submitted to it by the Executive Council that included among others nomination of the Sudan to the memberships of the executive council of the World Tourism Organization and the Council of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency.