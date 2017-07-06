Minister of Minerals Announces Reducing Gap between Produced and Exported Gold

Khartoum - State of United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to invest in the Sudanese mineral sector as it has a big comparative advantage.

The UAE has sent a high level official form the Emirates Ministry of Cabinet Affairs for reviewing means of investment with the Sudanese Minister

The Minister of Minerals Prof. Hashim Ali Salim has noted that good investment environment is available in the Sudanese minerals sector stressing that there is more than (30) minerals that can be invested in top of which is gold , iron and chrome

The Minister afterwards presented a detailed explanation to all that is occurring in the minerals sector

The Minister disclosed during his meeting with the representative of the Emirates Ministry of Cabinet Affairs Ahmed Shamsi yesterday, Wednesday, the shrinkage of the gap between the produced and the exported gold noting that up to last April the gap between the produced and exported gold was 60% but it declined in the month of May down to 30% thanks to the good policies adopted by the government for purchasing and exporting gold

For his part the representative of the Emirates Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Shamsi has affirmed the true desire of Emirates in investing in the field of gold via entry in partnerships in current companies .