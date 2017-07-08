Residence Permits Violators Start Back Home Trips from Saudi Arabia

Khartoum- Khartoum International Airport has yesterday received two trips coming from Saudi Arabia in implementation

of the campaign of “Homeland without Violation” campaign which was announced by Saudi Arabia for tackling the problem of residence and migration procedures in the Kingdom.

The two trips comprised some 137 Sudanese citizens coming from Saudi Arabia Riyadh.

Some 50 thousand Sudanese citizens residing in Saudi Arabia are expected to return whereby nearly 25 thousand of them have completed their procedures in the Sudanese Embassy in Riyadh and the Sudanese embassy is witnessing big crowds of Sudanese citizens.

Since Saudi Arabia’s announcement of implementing its new measures against the violators, the Sudanese government have set up a high committee headed by Dr Karar Al-Tuhami , the Secretary General of the Secretariat of the Sudanese Working Abroad and all the relevant agencies for enlisting the number of the returnees for and integrating them in the community.