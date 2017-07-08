Hassabo Briefed on Performance of Commission for DDR

Khartoum, (SUNA) - Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman

, received in his office at the Republican Palace the General Commissioner for Disarmament, Demobilization and Re-Integration, Lt. Gen. Salah Al-Tayeb Awad, and discussed obstacles facing implementation of the commission's programme and the projects being given for the demobilized forces and their communities.

In a press statement, the General Commissioner affirmed the importance of increasing finance for the fund, reviewing the situation of the demobilized persons and involving the states in the commission's programmes.