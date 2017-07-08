Sudan Contributes Significantly to Prevent Illegal Migration to Europe: Ghandour

KHARTOUM (Sudan Tribune) – Sudan foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour Thursday said his country contributes largely to prevent illegal migrants

from reaching Libya from where they cross to Europe.

Ghandour participated n Thursday in a meeting hosted by the Italian foreign ministry involving African and European officials to discuss ways to protect European Union’s external border and to stop migrants transiting through the troubled Libya.

In a statement released in Khartoum, the foreign ministry said Minister Ghandour briefed the meeting about the efforts exerted by the Sudanese government to combat illegal migration and human trafficking from neighbouring countries.

The minister said that his country has hosted for decades refugees from neighbouring countries. He further presented the experience of the joint Chadian-Sudanese forces saying it contributes to securing the border and preventing the “infiltration of rebels, terrorists, crime and drugs”.

“Sudan seeks to generalise the experience with other neighbouring countries,” he added.

Sudan, which is identified as a source of migrants and a transit country, is cooperating with the EU countries to combat the illegal migration from Sudan and Horn of Africa countries including Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia.

In April 2016, the EU officially allocated Sudan €100 million to improve the living conditions for refugees, help Sudanese returnees to reintegrate back into society, and to improve security at the border.

Also, Sudan benefits from additional funding under the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, in particular from a €40 million programme to better manage migration in the region.

The Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, in his speech, praised the role played by the Sudanese authorities to halt the influx of migrants from Africa. He described Sudan as a “strategic partner” in this process.

Alfano announced that Italy will support Chad, Niger and Sudan with 10 million Euros to better control their borders and prevent migrants from reaching Libya.