Finance Minister Affirms Continuation of Contacts with US Financial Institutions

Khartoum – (smc) Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Osman Al-Rikabi has affirmed the continuation of contacts with the US financial institutions

and the international funds and organizations.

He revealed to (SMC) contacts and visits to American financial institutions to attract them invest in Sudan after the partial lifting of sanctions. He affirmed their optimism towards total lifting of US sanctions mid July, pointing out that Sudan has fulfilled its commitments included in the five tracks.

He added that lifting of US sanctions will contribute in Sudan’s engagement in the international economy and opens wide opportunities such as long-term loans and technical assistance provided by the great powers to Sudan.