AU Social Affairs Commission Leads Major Efforts

Khartoum-African Union (AU) Commissioner for Social Affairs Amira Al-Fadil participated in the works of the 29th Ordinary Session of the Summit of the African Union that took

place in Addis Ababa from 27th June to 4th July 2017.

Amira Al-Fadil commenced her efforts with participation in the 34th Ordinary Session of the AU Permanent Representatives' Committee, whose opening meeting was attended by Chairperson AU Commission Moussa Faki.

The AU Commissioner for Social Affairs presented a number of reports and draft resolutions, including reports on the Second Session of the Specialized Technical Committee on Health, Population and Drug Control (STC-HPDC-2), which was convened earlier in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 20-24 March 2017 and Second Meeting of the Specialized Technical Committee on Social Development, Labor and Employment.

The Ordinary Session of the Summit of the AU kicked off its work on July 2, 2017 with participation of heads of state and government and heads of delegations, chaired by President of the Republic of Guinea Alpha Conde, who is Chairperson of the AU for the current session.

Amira Al-Fadil attended the closed meetings of the AU summit as she participated in a number of activities held on its fringes. The AU Commissioner for Social Affairs addressed the meeting of AU High Level Panel on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, where she highlighted the efforts of the commission in this connection.

The commissioner also held a press conference at the headquarters of the AU on July 2, 2017, where she reviewed the issues given priorities by the commission, including migration, nutrition and combating of epidemics and drugs.

Amira Al-Fadil highlighted the efforts of the Commission of Social Affairs in mapping out an African stance on the issue of migration. She also stressed the importance doubling efforts for mobilizing support for establishment of Africa Centers for Disease Control in collaboration with the partners as well as reduction of maternity mortality rates.

The Commissioner of Social Affairs, furthermore, expressed during her address to an occasion organized by the New Partnership for Africa Development (NEPAD), held on July 2 in Addis Ababa, concern of the AU on development and rural economy besides improving the living standards of the African peoples.

She also addressed the activities of the 19th session of the Secretariat of the Organization of Africa First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA), which was chaired by the First Lady of Guinea, hailing the efforts being exerted by the organization in combating the disease.

Amira Al-Fadil also met on the sidelines of the 29th Ordinary Summit of the AU with Vice President of the Republic of Sudan Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman, who led Sudan delegation to the conference. The Vice President praised the efforts being exerted by AU Social Affairs Commission for the betterment of the lives of the peoples of the African continent, reaffirming support of Sudan to these efforts.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, held as part of coordination of efforts with country, regional and international organizations, meetings with each of Minister of Migration of Mali, Minister of Youth and Sports of Benin, Director of UNFPA Africa and AU representatives in Geneva and New York among others.