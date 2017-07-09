Sustainable Management of Natural Resources Project Discussed

Khartoum- The project for sustainable management of natural resources was discussed in a meeting yesterday between the executive director of Eastern Gezira Locality and

a delegation of the National Forests Authority in Gezira State, led by coordinator of the project Iman Mustafa.

The coordinator of the project explained the project idea and objectives at the reserved forests area of Wad-Baghal, which comprises reclamation of lands, forestry farming, preserving wildlife, especially birds, combating poaching and warding off desertification through planting green belts for protection of forests and pasture areas.

She pointed out that the project will be implemented in partnership with villages in the area to improve the living standards of their people, affirming keenness on development of forest areas and pastures.

The four-year project is implemented by the communities in the project area through foreign financing.