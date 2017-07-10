FVP Directs Improving Situations of Refugees in the Country

Khartoum- First Vice President and National Prime Minister Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh has directed the Ministry of Interior to improve the situations of refugees in the Sudan and

providing them with the basic services.

This came when the First Vice President and National Prime Minister received at his office at the Headquarters of the Council of Ministers yesterday the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (police) Hamid Mannan, in the presence of State Minister at the Ministry of Interior Babiker Dignah.

State Minister at the Ministry of Interior Babiker Dignah said in a press statement that the meeting tackled the situations of refugees in the country and the field visits made to the refugee camps, pointing out that the First Vice President also directed maintaining close coordination with the organizations working in this field besides boosting services in the villages hosting refugees as well as finding suitable places for them for stable living.