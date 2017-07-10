Council of National Unity Parties Calls for Speeding up Borderlines Demarcation

Khartoum: The Council of National Unity Parties has called on the state to work immediately on demarcating borders with the neighborhood countries particularly the

southern and eastern neighborhood at the current time with aim of addressing the impacts caused by illegal migration along with ending baseless accusations labeled on Sudan from foreign agencies every now and then.

Secretary General of the Council Aboud Jabir has affirmed in a statement to SUNA that the length common borders with the neighborhood countries represents a challenge to the state from the security aspects and the human activities and the movements of the peoples of the neighborhood country’s peoples .

He said Sudan remained receiving big numbers from the citizens of the neighborhood countries due to the day-to-day movement and the regional and international organizations are not heeding this phenomenon a matter which represents a pressure on the citizen particularly in the borderline states even though the citizen receives and welcomes the citizens of these countries and he is well known for his generosity and humanity.

He acknowledged that the unilateral lifting of economic blockade will enhance the capability of the state for combating illegal migration and its adverse effects.