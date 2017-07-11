Preparations Completed for Holding Exams of Selection to Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Khartoum - The Commission of Selection and Recruitment for the National Civil Service have disclosed that preparations were completed for holding employment examination

for those who applied for employment in the Sudanese Foreign Affairs Ministry .

The commission said the examinations will be held in the second half of this month

The Secretary General of the said commission Hassan Ahmed Mukhtar has noted in a press statement noted that the number of applicants have totaled 5000 graduates from both genders while those applied for the experience jobs have reached 2000 applicants from both genders.

He added that the method of application to the public service this time is via electronic application and holding examinations by computers while the result will be announced directly for realizing justice and transparency.

The Secretary General of the Commission outlined that the program of electronic application aims to preventing human intervention in the application process for the public service in Sudan and this represents a part of the E. government and the state reform program which is directly overseen by the Prime Minister.

Hassan stressed that if the state did not end the operations of human meddling in the operations of application and acceptance for public service the commission will not be able to realize its goals of realizing justice and transparency.