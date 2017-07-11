Ghandour: Any Decision Except Final Lifting of Sanctions on Sudan is Illogical and Unacceptable

Khartoum- Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour has said that any decision except final lifting of the American sanctions on Sudan is illogical and unacceptable,

noting that this is a right of Sudan, which has fulfilled all its commitments to the United States of America.

Prof. Ghandour, in a statement to SUNA after the President of the Republic paid farewell to a number of new ambassadors of Sudan, called on US to fulfill its commitments in accordance with the plan that had been agreed upon by the two sides, noting that the American side has continuously remained affirming that Sudan has fulfilled its commitments.

Any other expectation means non-commitment to what was previously agreed upon, Ghandour said.

Ghandour has added that Sudan looks forward for the correct decision of total lifting of the sanctions, which have no justifications now.

He affirmed that Sudan after the sanctions are lifted would be an effective partner with US in realizing the desires of the two countries to see stability in the region as there would also be big cooperation for the benefit of the two countries.

Ghandour reminded that historically Sudan and US enjoyed strong relations that stopped during the last 20 years due to the sanctions, expressing hope that the good relations would be restored.

He affirmed that they expect final lifting of the sanctions as a result of the contacts that have been made during the past period.